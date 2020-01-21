The Over-Simplified Guide to Reading Linux Permissions You’ve Been Looking For

I had to draw this up for a co-worker today. I didn’t want to waste his time with metaphors and other nonsense. I wanted it to ‘click’. He wanted to know how
drwx------ came out to ‘700’. This is what I came up with.
Examples
Linux permissions are displayed in 10 characters, like this:
drwxrwxrwx
The first character is the type of resource. Here are 3 common types you might encounter.1
|File
f
|Directory
d
|Link
l
The last nine are really groups of three.
|User
|Group
|Other
rwx
rwx
rwx
rwx have integers attached to them.
|Letter
|Function
|Value
r
|Read
|4
w
|Write
|2
x
|Execute
|1
How it adds up
rwx = 7
|because
|4 + 2 + 1 = 7
rw- = 6
|because
|4 + 2 = 6
r-x = 5
|because
|4 + 1 = 5
Full Example:
drwxr-xr-x
|Type
|User
|Group
|Other
d
rwx
r-x
r-x
7
5
5
1Special thanks to cantonboy329. I re-phrased this so that it can be accurate without going into too much detail.
Well, that was easy.